The Morrison county Sheriff's Office on the morning of March 16 received a report of a burglary at the Red Rooster Bar in Genola, MN.
Sometime around 2:30 a.m. the suspects entered the business through a sliding door at the back of the bar, according to the sheriff's report. The cash register, game and pull tab machines as well as an ATM were pried open with money being taken.
The suspects were caught on surveillance. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriffs Office at (320) 632-9233.
