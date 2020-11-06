Swanville Public School announced Abbie Bryce has been chosen as the October Senior High student of the month. She is the daughter of Robert and Joyce Bryce.
Bryce participates in many school activities, playing basketball, softball and volleyball throughout her entire high school career. She has also participated in theatre, performing in the school play as a sophomore.
Her achievements include being on the A Honor Roll each quarter of her high school career and a personal goal to lose 90 pounds.
“I have known Abbie Bryce since she came to Swanville Schools from Foley in 2017, and I have really enjoyed being her teacher,” said Kerry Osberg, art instructor. “She is a very creative, compassionate and trustworthy person, which makes her a joy to work with. As an artist, Abbie is very talented and always strives to do her very best! She is eager to learn new things and her enthusiasm is contagious. She is well liked by all of her peers and very active in sports and other school activities. Her contribution to our school community is greatly appreciated.”
Bryce said her favorite thing about school is knowing that each day “I am.”
“Also, just goofing around with peers,” she said.
Her advice for other students: “ You may not be able to buy friendship or even win it, but you sure can create it everywhere you go.”
Mathematics teacher Liza Hasse, said, “Abbie is a very hardworking and conscientious student. She strives to always do her very best, and she does it with a smile. She has an outgoing personality that is fun to be around. Abbie takes the time to learn from her mistakes so that she can do better next time. Abbie sets high goals for herself and works hard to achieve those goals. I enjoy working with Abbie and wish her the best of luck in the future.”
Outside of school, Bryce stays busy working at Shady’s and volunteering with religion at St. Stanislaus.
In her free time, Bryce enjoys running, watching movies, cooking and shopping.
Future plans for Bryce are to attend the University of Minnesota – Duluth.
