Steven Joseph Brown, 30, and Cindy Marie Cobenais, both of Red Lake, were charged with felony second and felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from an April 18 incident, when an officer noticed a vehicle with an illegal tint and followed it into a gas station where the passengers allegedly acted suspicious.
The officer identified Brown and Cobenais as passengers, who reportedly showed recent signs of drug use. The pair allegedly had an odd story about the reason for their travels and the officer also found out both Brown and Cobenais had revoked driver’s licenses.
The vehicle was searched with a K-9 unit and the officer allegedly found two energy drink cans with bags inside that field-tested positive as 9.68 grams of methamphetamine and 24.33 grams of heroin. Both Brown and Cobenais allegedly admitted to having the drugs in their vehicle.
If convicted, they could each face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.