Over the last 18-plus months, our lives have been interrupted by COVID. This is something we all know, even as we may disagree about the particulars. We are tired of the discussion, the disagreement and the drama. We wish life would be normal again.
I think it’s easy for us to feel gratitude and understand the goodness of God, or of the universe, when we are healthy, when the weather is fine and when we experience harmony with the people around us. What’s harder is feeling gratitude or seeing goodness when it’s cold out, we’re lonely and we’re in disagreement with someone we love.
Most of us do not feel grateful for the interruptions in our lives caused by COVID. And rightly so. We have experienced something that has challenged our sense of safety, our identity as citizens and our connections with family and friends.
What would happen if, following in the footsteps of St. Francis who called the Sun and Moon brother and sister, we took a step back from our frustrated emotions and tried to see COVID differently? What would it mean to accept this “thing” as a part of our lives now, not just as something we hate, but as a family member? At first, I have a visceral response to this shift, “No! I do not want to see COVID and the drama around COVID as anything but bad.”
But as I sit with the idea, as I remember the way my life has been affected since March 2020, small joyful things bubble up next to the grief, next to the loneliness, next to the confusion, discord and frustration. Our family spent more time together. We enjoyed having less to do. We learned to pray together differently when we could not go to church. We appreciated moments of deep connection with our closest friends. We had time to travel.
Franciscan poverty is about accepting ourselves as receivers of a life of uncertainty, it’s a letting go of our own expectations so that we can receive the gifts present in the unknowing. COVID has brought us pain, whether that pain is in feeling unsafe or in feeling controlled. Feeling the pain is hard, but when we are patient with ourselves and with our difficult emotions, we’re rewarded with growth inside, an internal space big enough to allow what we do not expect ... maybe even joy.
Once we reach joy, we can suddenly feel grateful again. This gratitude does not dismiss hardship. No, the hardship is still there, but joy, hope, love, these are like candles in the dark: one small flame in the dark proclaims the victory of light.
Our lives are different, that’s a fact. How can we live gently into our new reality, acknowledging the way it, like a beloved sibling, can be the harbinger of goodness and sorrow, companionship and loneliness? How can we let go of our expectations so that we can embrace something new?
