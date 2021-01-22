Are you tired of being chained to your past — emotional wounds, broken relationships, addictions and other areas of your life to keep you in bondage, from being the successful person you would really like to be?
If so, I want you to know there’s hope for you. Jesus came to heal the brokenhearted and oppressed and his spirit is with us today, carrying out this important purpose in our lives.
In the book of Luke, we read in chapter 4:18, “The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor. He sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives and recover of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
We see here six different things that Jesus said the spirit of the Lord was upon him for, and we’re going to look at those for a few moments today.
I would like to begin about a subject that affects every one of us, no matter who we are. I want to talk about the emotional wounds that we all receive along life’s pathway. I say this with confidence, because I’m aware of the cruel and imperfect world we all must cope with. None of us are exempt from being emotionally hurt from time to time, but you need to know that God desires for you to be healed of these wounds. We even read in the Old Testament of David who had wounds that needed to be healed.
I reads in Psalms 109:22, “For I am poor and needy, and my heart is wounded within me.”
So, no matter who we are and what we’ve done in life, we will pick up these emotional wounds and scars that affect our lives in a very negative way. On the outside, we may look good, but on the inside many of us are hurting from the emotional wounds we’ve picked up along life’s journey.
Is there hope for you? Can you be healed? The answer is yes!
When we look at the problems that we have around us, we see a people who are hurting. We see those who are not able to adjust to society. We have more therapists and support groups and drug problems and gang violence.
The reason this is so, is that hurt people hurt others. It’s an unbroken chain reaction. If our society’s ills are going to be broken, then we must begin to break the chains in our own lives and stop this endless cycle of hurting and wounding one another. To do this, we must recognize the cause of the wound and how it affects out lives.
Jesus said, “I am anointed to preach the gospel to the poor. He has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
So, we can have deliverance because Jesus came. Jesus said, “That I have come that you might have life and that more abundantly. A time when everyone is turning away from Jesus, I believe it’s a time when we should turn to him, because he is the one that can help us. We can turn to him, put our trust in him and he will bring harmony and peace in our lives.
Ray Boltz wrote these beautiful words:
“The anchor holds,
Though the ship is battered.
The anchor holds,
Though the sails are torn.
I have fallen on my knees,
As I faced the ranging sea.
The anchor holds,
In spite of the storm.”
