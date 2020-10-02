Michele Lee Berger, 48, Brainerd, charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court, was convicted and given five years of supervised probation, Wednesday.

The charge stems from a July 7 incident, when an officer observed a vehicle pull into a residence, chat with someone and then leave.

The officer decided to follow the vehicle and pulled the driver over after the radar noted the driver going 63 mph in a 55 speed zone.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Berger, the officer smelled something like marijuana.

The officer asked if there was anything illegal in her car, to which Berger showed the officer a small bag of marijuana.

In a vehicle search, the officer found 71.87 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of marijuana wax.

Load comments