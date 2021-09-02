Casey John Moltzan, 42, Brainerd, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 25 years of probation and fined $100 for a conviction of second degree possession of a controlled substance.
Moltzan received a 25-year stay on a sentence of 117 months — just shy of 10 years — in prison, provided he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.
On July 15, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle that had cracks in the windshield obscuring the driver’s vision. The trooper noted a male driver and a female passenger, and learned the vehicle was registered to Moltzan, who had a suspended license.
The trooper stopped the vehicle and confirmed that Moltzan was driving. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper made several observations that gave him cause for concern about drug trafficking. Based on that, he obtained consent to search the vehicle.
In the back seat, he noticed a bag containing makeup and other female items. It was believed the bag belonged to the passenger, and inside was a glass vial with a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. There were also two small baggies containing brown powder that appeared to be heroin. Using a digital scale, the methamphetamine weighed 45.85 grams and tested positive. The brown powder also tested positive for heroin and weighed 1.41 grams.
Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and agreed to give statements after being transported to the Morrison County Jail. Moltzan said the drugs inside the vehicle belonged to him, but he didn’t know the amount. The passenger admitted to using drugs, but said none of those found by the trooper belonged to her.
The trooper also learned a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) was in place from Otter Tail County that prohibited Moltzan from having contact with the passenger of the vehicle.
As part of a plea agreement, felony charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and violation of a DANCO were dismissed. Moltzan was given credit for 37 days served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.