Kyle Henry Borchert, 33, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 21, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 27 when he observed a motorcyclist driving without eye protection. He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Borchert.
The complaint states that Borchert admitted to the officer that he did not have a valid driver’s license. His driving privileges are currently canceled, and he was placed under arrest.
During a search following the arrest, the officer located two baggies containing a crystal-like substance in Borchert’s wallet, according to the complaint.
The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
If convicted, Borchert faces a maximium penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for the felony and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 for the gross misdemeanor.
