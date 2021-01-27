bfwarriors

The Brainerd/Little Falls Flying Warriors hosted a 15UB hockey tournament the weekend of Jan. 23-24. Three wins and one tie game earned these ladies a first place finish. Pictured are front row: Front: Abigail Mayer, left, and Tori Bartholomaus. Second row (from left): Sarah Galbadores, Sabrina Galbadores, Ashlyn Filippi, Sequoia Kicker and Madelyn Wright. Back row: Jerrett Tietz, Ashley Bauch, Aizlynn Ford, Jaymie Hamilton, Brynn Thoma, Brianna Finnegan, Kate Boberg, Aubree Caauwe and Kiley Jendro.

