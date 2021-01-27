The Brainerd/Little Falls Flying Warriors hosted a 15UB hockey tournament the weekend of Jan. 23-24. Three wins and one tie game earned these ladies a first place finish. Pictured are front row: Front: Abigail Mayer, left, and Tori Bartholomaus. Second row (from left): Sarah Galbadores, Sabrina Galbadores, Ashlyn Filippi, Sequoia Kicker and Madelyn Wright. Back row: Jerrett Tietz, Ashley Bauch, Aizlynn Ford, Jaymie Hamilton, Brynn Thoma, Brianna Finnegan, Kate Boberg, Aubree Caauwe and Kiley Jendro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.