Sept. 22: During the past week, students in grades 9-12 encountered a proven and growing cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within our student body.
In consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health, high school classes in grades 9-12 at Brainerd High School, Lincoln Education Center, and Brainerd Learning Center will be canceled for Wednesday, September 23. This will allow teachers to prepare for full-time distance learning.
On Thursday, September 24 high school classes at BHS, LEC, and BLC will be “reset” into a distance learning model for two weeks. Teachers and students will follow the hybrid learning bell schedule. During the two week reset there will be no high school athletic practices or competitions. Students will return in the hybrid model with B-group students on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
