Little Falls Community High School has nominated Abigail Borash and Luke Kush for the ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) Award.
Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, ExCEL is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors. Students who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who show leadership qualities, and who are model citizens in their community are eligible for the award.
ExCEL Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves league member schools and an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.
Borash is the daughter of Wayne and Joyce Borash and has participated in cross-country, Nordic ski, band, accompanies the choirs on the piano and plays piano for many community events. She also participates in FFA, Peer Helping, Student Council and visual arts.
Kush is the son of Dave and Lori Kush and has participated in football and basketball. He also participates with Peer Helping, along with coaching younger students in football and basketball.
Both Borash and Kush are on the honor roll.
For more information about the ExCEL Award program, contact the League at (763) 560-2262 or www.mshsl.org on the web.
