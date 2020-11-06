Thomas Anthony Boblett, 28, Little Falls, was charged with one fifth degree felony charge of drug possession and a felony charge of threats of violence.
According to a statement by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a vehicle taken without permission from a residence on Harness Road, Tuesday. A woman at the scene told a deputy that Boblett was her boyfriend and that he had “made threats of killing everybody inside her residence.” The victim told a deputy that Boblett had allegedly been “drinking since noon” and was possibly on drugs. She alleged he had a knife on him and that he was getting verbally abusive toward the people inside the residence. He allegedly said he was “going to kill everyone inside the residence and then kill himself,” according to the statement.
The victim also said Boblett allegedly stated he was going to “leave the residence, go get a gun and come back to kill everybody” before he allegedly took her car without permission and drove away.
Another family member at the scene allegedly told the deputy that Boblett was “very intoxicated and made threats toward her and her son.” She confirmed the girlfriend’s allegations about Boblett threatening to kill everyone.
Boblett later returned to the residence and was located by deputies while allegedly trying to hide in a bathroom. He eventually gave himself up and exited the bathroom, at which time he was placed under arrest.
A family member then allegedly located a baggie of methamphetamine on the floor of the bathroom where Boblett had been. The deputy took the baggie into evidence and it allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed .24 grams.
If convicted, Boblett faces a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for each felony charge.
