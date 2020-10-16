The American Red Cross needs additional units of blood. Anyone who is well can come roll up their sleeve to give a unit of blood as a treat to someone — and save a life.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment to donate at First United Church, 1000 First St. SE, Little Falls, Monday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 28, from noon – 6 p.m.
Anyone who pre-scheduled an appointment while at the August blood drive and are now unable to keep it, is asked to call to cancel, so someone else can fill that time slot.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the American Red Cross cannot accept walk-ins and asks that everyone schedule an appointment so no one will be turned away. To schedule an appointment online visit www.redcross blood.org or call Sister Julien Dirkes at (320) 632-0663.
