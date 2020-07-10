A blood drive will be held at New Life Church in Foley Monday, July 27, from 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
For an appointment or more information, call 1 (800) 733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Foley.
Donors in July have a chance to win a Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica set — rcblood.org/win.
New Life Church is located at 931 Norman Ave. N., Foley.
