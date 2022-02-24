Blake Paulson, Foley, a lifelong central Minnesota resident announced his campaign seeking the Republican endorsement in the newly-formed House District 10B.
“As someone who has grown up in and worked hard to further our conservative values in central Minnesota, I am excited to be running to represent the people I know and love in this district down in St. Paul,” said Paulson. “I look forward to being a champion for conservatism and someone that the people of this district can trust to fight for them. I want to be an example to other young conservatives and show that it is time to stand up and fight for our future. It is time for a new, young perspective in St. Paul, that will be a voice for the people of District 10B and all those who feel their voices have not been heard at the capitol.”
Paulson, a former Trump campaign staffer, legislative assistant, and recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, grew up working on his neighbor’s farm where he said he learned the value of an honest day’s work. While in college he founded the Collegiate Group for Trump and was elected to the Minnesota Student Association. Paulson worked full-time for President Trump’s campaign and then as a legislative assistant in the Minnesota House of Representatives for one session.
He also serves in his church as a member of the worship team and has been active in helping several other conservative candidates for office from county commissioner to governor.
