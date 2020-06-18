bf

Residents who live in the city limits of Genola right off Highway 25 were sitting out in their yard Sunday, June 14, enjoying the weather when they noticed quite a few cars slowing down and staring at the Skunk River across the highway. They went to see what was drawing all of the attention and saw what looked Sasquatch, known as Bigfoot. Someone wanted to brighten up the day of anyone who passed by. He was still there Monday, but by Tuesday, June 23, he had gone on his merry way. Luckily, a resident caught this image on camera and shared it with the Record for our readers to enjoy too.

Load comments