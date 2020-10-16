To the Editor:
With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg so close to the presidential election our country is at a crossroads. President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett and she is expected to be confirmed by the senate. President Trump gets to do this because he is the president and it’s his job to fill vacancies on the supreme Court.
Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t like this very much and have hinted at adding more justices to the Supreme Court should Biden be elected. But only hinted. When asked directly by President Trump and the media if he will pack the court, Biden refused to answer and suggested that he will let us know after he is elected.
That’s ridiculous. Biden should tell us his plans before the election. That’s what campaigning is for. The people disservice to know what they are voting for before they actually vote. It reminds me of Nancy Pelosi on Obama Care, “We have to sign the bill so we can actually see what is in it.”
And the media seems to be just fine with this odd answer by Biden and the Democrats. — Art Harlander Jr., Holdingford
