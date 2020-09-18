To the Editor:
A lot of people like Trump because he loudly and often says what’s on his mind. Unfortunately, many of the things he says are exaggerations or untruths (lies). He specializes in saying things that stir up hatred, fear and division. Currently he is spreading untruths about his opponent for the presidency, Joe Biden.
Joe Biden is not a “radical” of any sort. (This fact is a disappointment to the most Progressive Democrats.) He is a moderate, with a long history of reaching across the aisle to people with different beliefs and interests. He is a man who values lifting others up, not tearing them down. During the Obama-Biden administration, the economy recovered from a recession, and violent crime was slightly lower than the previous Bush administration.
Joe Biden has shown by his choice of a running mate that, unlike Trump, he values the perspective of people who can bring different perspectives to the table. Kamala Harris represents the “melting pot” this country is famous for — the diversity of color, ethnicity and gender. Her youth is the future of the country.
In Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, I see hope for our great nation. — Patricia W. Scott, Brainerd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.