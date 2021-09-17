A benefit has been planned for the Rodney Bartkowicz family Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Royalton American Legion Post 137.
Bartkowicz and his wife, Lynn, grew up in the Little Falls and Upsala/Bowlus areas and call the Bowlus area home. They have three children, Josh, Candace and Zach and four grandchildren.
Bartkowicz was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in September 2020. He began chemotherapy in October 2020 and continued to fight like the warrior he was. Unfortunately, he was also diagnosed with liver cancer and in combination with the pancreatic cancer, surgery was not an option. He fought this battle until his death, Sept. 6.
Bartkowicz served in the Army National Guard for 30 years, completing his service as a first sergeant. During that time, he fought for Americans’ freedom through many deployments. This included Kuwait and Iraq during the Operational Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom campaigns. His dedication and commitment to keep Americans safe was recognized with many deserved awards, including Terrorism Expeditionary Medal/Global War on Terrorism Service, Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Army Achievement Medal and many others. He was an exemplary leader and was instrumental in shaping young men and women in the Armed Forces.
In addition to God and country, Bartkowicz’s main focus in life was his family. It is through this benefit, that friends and community can assist in taking care of his family, as he would have liked, and to show appreciation and honor for the sacrifices he and his family made.
A silent auction will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. that day, as well as a live auction at 5 p.m.
Those with questions or who have donations to be picked up, can call or email Shelli Struzyk at (320) 333-3326 or stsh0901a@gmail.com; Kara Kloss at (320) 309-8287 or karakloss@gmail.com; Missy Bartkowicz at (320) 630-8722 or missyhedin@gmail.com; or Bonnie Czech at (320) 360-4944 or bonnieshouse.afc@gmail.com.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Royalton Legion Post, 103 North Maple Street, Royalton or the 10 Spot in Royalton. Send cash donations to Pine Country Bank, c/o Rodney Bartkowicz Benefit, P.O. Box 25, Royalton, MN 56373.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.