Brill

A benefit will be held for the Jerry Brill family Saturday, Sept. 25. Brill was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

A benefit has been planned for Jerry Brill of Pierz and his family.

Brill was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer. Since then, he has been hospitalized three times.

The benefit will be held at the Pierz Ballroom Saturday, Sept. 25, with a sloppy jo dinner, silent auction and live auction.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up and an account set up at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Pierz.

Doors at the event open at 2 p.m. and supper will be served at 4:30 p.m. The auctions will follow.

To help with a donation, contact Jenny Lardy at (320) 249-7162; Chris Lardy at (320) 761-67690 or Amy Rybaski at (320) 630-1032.

