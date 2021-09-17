A benefit has been planned for Jerry Brill of Pierz and his family.
Brill was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer. Since then, he has been hospitalized three times.
The benefit will be held at the Pierz Ballroom Saturday, Sept. 25, with a sloppy jo dinner, silent auction and live auction.
There is also a GoFundMe page set up and an account set up at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Pierz.
Doors at the event open at 2 p.m. and supper will be served at 4:30 p.m. The auctions will follow.
To help with a donation, contact Jenny Lardy at (320) 249-7162; Chris Lardy at (320) 761-67690 or Amy Rybaski at (320) 630-1032.
