BeMobile in Little Falls is partnering with The Salvation Army for an event to help keep all those in need warm this winter. The BeCozy Winter Clothes Drive event runs until Dec. 21 and BeMobile is collecting winter necessities including: hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and boots. All sizes and styles are welcome and all will be donated directly to The Salvation Army.
People can drop off their items at the BeMobile store located at 120 11th Street NE and all the donations will be delivered later in December.
“Little Falls is a great community with a wonderful passion for helping others, BeMobile is proud to be part of this community and play a role in helping out where we can,” said Shawn Schacherer, BeMobile Store Leader. “Thank you to everyone who is helping to support this event and giving during this holiday season!”
To learn more about this event, contact BeMobile at (320) 639-2030.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.