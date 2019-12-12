BeMobile in Little Falls is partnering with The Salvation Army for an event to help keep all those in need warm this winter. The BeCozy Winter Clothes Drive event runs until Dec. 21 and BeMobile is collecting winter necessities including: hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and boots. All sizes and styles are welcome and all will be donated directly to The Salvation Army.

People can drop off their items at the BeMobile store located at 120 11th Street NE and all the donations will be delivered later in December.

“Little Falls is a great community with a wonderful passion for helping others, BeMobile is proud to be part of this community and play a role in helping out where we can,” said Shawn Schacherer, BeMobile Store Leader. “Thank you to everyone who is helping to support this event and giving during this holiday season!”

To learn more about this event, contact BeMobile at (320) 639-2030.

