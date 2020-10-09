Dylan Wesley Stately, 27, Bemidji, was charged with a felony for theft or taking of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
The charge stems from an Oct. 5 incident in which the Little Falls Police Department received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from Mill Park in Little Falls.
The vehicle belonged to a company, and they were able to track the vehicle via GPS, which allegedly put the vehicle near the city of Bowlus.
A witness then alleged to have found the vehicle in the woods near a creek.
An officer then followed the creek and located the truck, which was allegedly stuck.
Officers then allegedly observed a subject that was shirtless walking away from them. The suspect was identified as Stately, and he was put under arrest.
Officers took a statement from Stately at the jail, and he was allegedly uncooperative at first, but then allegedly admitted to stealing the truck.
The truck allegedly suffered severe damage, which appeared to come from striking several trees. It also suffered a broken drive shaft. It is valued at $30,000.
If convicted, Stately faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
