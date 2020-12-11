Swanville Public School announced its November Junior High Student of the Month is ninth-grader Travis Bellefeuille. He is the son of Kris and Molly Bellefeuille.
Bellefeuille has participated in football, track and theatre since seventh grade. He also recently joined the trap team and plans to participate in robotics this winter. His advice to other students is to “work hard at the things you believe in.”
He is consistently on the A Honor Roll, has attained a second degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and an orange belt in Hapkido.
Bellefeuille said his favorite thing about school is shop class.
“I have had Travis in sixth grade physical science, seventh grade life science, wood shop and this year, Super Mileage class. I am fortunate to have him in my class and look forward to having him in future classes,” said Industrial Arts and Science teacher Joel Rieffer.
“He always does his best when he is asked to do a project or assignments. I believe he is very deserving to receive student of the month. Travis not only does well academically, he is respectful and respected by his peers and teachers alike. He is a well-rounded individual and I feel he will do great things for our school, our community and himself,” Rieffer said.
Bellefeuille enjoys participating in Tae Kwon Do and Hapkido, playing video games and collecting baseball cards.
Outside of school, Bellefeuille is extremely active in Boy Scouts.
Bellefeuille said he plans to go to college for criminal investigation and also plans to enlist in the Marines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.