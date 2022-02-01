University of Minnesota men’s golf head coach Justin Smith filled out his staff Friday, Jan. 25, with the return of former Minnesota student-athlete Robert Bell as assistant coach.
Bell grew up in Pierz and is the son of Joe and Sharon Bell.
“Robert will bring a passion and energy that will impact our program and student-athletes in many ways,” Smith said. “Robert’s playing and teaching experience will be such an asset for all of us to learn from. I am thrilled to welcome Robert back to Gopher golf to elevate our program back to a national power.”
Most recently, Bell served as the assistant golf professional at the Tonto Verde Golf Club and the director of instruction at the Eagle’s Landing Golf Club. In addition, he provided premier golf instruction for students through his own business. Bell has also worked as an outside service team member at both the Tonto Verde Golf Club and the Mirabel Club, as well as in agronomy at the Sunridge Canyon Golf Club.
“I am overjoyed to be coming back to the University of Minnesota and work alongside head coach Justin Smith,” Bell said. “It’s been a vision of mine to get into coaching and now being able to return full circle to my alma mater feels like a dream and a perfect fit. I look forward to meeting the team and helping enrich the lives and skills of future Gopher golfers the same way mine was.”
Bell is thankful for his upbringing in Pierz and for his family’s support.
“As grateful as I am for this opportunity, it wouldn’t be possible without the love and support from my family, friends and the community of Pierz. My parents are the cornerstone to this accomplishment, and I cannot thank them enough for the impact they have had on my life. They exemplify what it means to instill sportsmanship, hard work, goal setting, self-discipline, teamwork and confidence,” Bell said. “I am so appreciative to have experienced these core values and I hope to bestow this knowledge to young aspiring student-athletes who want to pursue their hopes and dreams.
A four-year letterwinner, Bell played at Minnesota from 2008-2013. He appeared in 26 tournaments in his career for a total of 78 rounds, finishing with a stroke average of 76.08. Bell recorded a career-low round of 68 and a career-low 54-hole score of 212 at the 2013 U.S. Intercollegiate. He finished in a tie for fifth place at the 2011 Fighting Irish Classic, the top finish of his career.
As a professional, Bell has played in over 100 professional golf tournaments with 12 professional wins to date. He was a PGA Tour member on the Canada Mackenzie Tour in 2015 and also competed in two PGA Tour Korn Ferry events. He is a two-time U.S. Open local qualifier, two-time U.S. Open Sectional top-10 finisher and a two-time Korn Ferry Q-School Stage Two participant. Bell holds course records at the Forest Highlands - Meadow Course, Camelback Golf Club - Padre Course, Spencer Golf and Country Club, Eagle’s Landing Golf Club and the Pierz Municipal Golf Course.
Bell graduated in 2013 from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor of science degree in sports management.
