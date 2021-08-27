Hebrews 13:6 says that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” How we have learned to trust in him yesterday is how we can trust him forever. He does not have bad days nor does he have mood changes that affect how we can trust him one day to the next.
In a world where change is inevitable, there remains one thing that is forever constant-unchanging: Jesus, the Christ, the Son of God.
We also know that Jesus is God, therefore making the Godhead, the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit, constant-unchanging. It is one of the many attributes that makes him God.
The Bible also says in 1 Peter 5:8, “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” Our enemy, our adversary, attacks us in many different ways. But, we have been given access to all that we need, in Jesus, to be victorious against all of those attacks. It is in being constant, just like Jesus. God tells us to be holy just as he is holy. So, we are to be constant just as he is.
Ephesians 6:16 says it this way: “Above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one.”
It puts a place of priority on the shield of faith by starting out saying “above all.” It goes on to give the statistics of victory when it says that “you will be able to quench all the fiery darts.” Not just some, but “all” of the fiery darts! So what is this “shield of faith.” Well, by its implication, the shield is made up of faith. So faith is what you use to defend against and quench all the fiery darts.
That word faith is speaking of “persuasion.” What are you persuaded in? That which you believe, which more importantly, speaks of the things that you are constant, unchanging in.
Paul spoke of his persuasion of the power of God’s love in Romans 8:38-39. It says, “I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Nothing was going to shake Paul’s confidence in God’s love. He was going to be constant. No one is influenced, for good, by our beliefs that are shaky but rather the beliefs we hold on to and are constant in even in the midst of the fiercest storm.
What is constant in your thinking? What do you rehearse over and over? Is it God’s faithfulness? How good he has been? Is it his promises that are “Yes” and “Amen.”
Or is it the mean things that your spouse or a friend has said or done to you? The book of James says that a double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.
Faith is the constant things that you think, speak and do. Many people get beat up in the fight because, though they say they believe that God is bigger, stronger and wiser, their actions and words are often influenced more by what the circumstances look like to them rather than what God says, thereby making themselves unstable and open to the vicious attacks, fiery darts, of the wicked one.
To those of you who have put on Christ Jesus, received him into your hearts by your own choosing and not by some ritual that someone else did for you, you can defeat every fiery dart of the wicked one just by exercising true faith: constant thinking on the truth, “setting your mind,” as Colossians 3:2 says, “on things above (in the heavenlies, representing God’s kingdom), not on things on the earth.” Setting your mind is being constant. Planting your mind where it needs to be and not being shaken.
Today, take up that shield of faith! Choose some areas of believing where you have been shaky, riding the fence, not constant, feeling beat up by the enemy, and write a new ending to your story of faith in Jesus. It is necessary for us to acknowledge our strengths and our weaknesses. Even the father who brought his son to Jesus to be healed, when asked by Jesus if he believed that the boy could be healed, said, “Lord, I believe. Help my unbelief.” What God said you are — you are! What he said you can do — you do!
God’s hope does not leave you hopeless! God’s love does not leave you abandoned!
