I fell in love with a sign I saw in an office a couple of years ago, that said:
BELIEVE
THERE IS
GOOD IN THE
WORLD
I created a sign of my own, using as a background a photograph of a hummingbird approaching a fuschia plant, sent to me by Tony Wenzel of Randall. It’s not quite what I saw in that other office, but it sits in my office now — an ideal to strive for.
We’re living in what seems an unbelievable time — full of fear, confusion and disbelief even. The coronavirus that we heard about several months ago as being in China has now crossed continents leaving in its wake a devastating path of illness and death. The devastation we saw on TV playing out in other countries is now happening in U.S. cities, and we are being inundated with that deadly news every minute of every day, it seems.
Our Minnesota governor moved quickly (hopefully quickly enough) in locking down schools, bars and restaurants, encouraging social distance measures and issuing a stay at home order to protect us from such a wave. While Minnesotans are certainly being affected, those effects may be lessened due to the current steps being taken — we hope.
As of this writing (Thursday), no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Morrison County. Let’s not kid ourselves, though, that will almost certainly change as more tests are conducted, when test kits become available. Still, the effects of closing schools and bars and restaurants, other businesses closing their doors to the public and ordering people to stay at home, are felt everywhere in our community — perhaps most deeply inside ourselves as we try to make sense of it all.
However, the spirit of “Be the Good” is also everywhere — with neighbors looking after one another. Some examples are businesses buying take-out from struggling restaurants for those employees who are still working in their offices; people sending notes of encouragement to residents who are isolated in elder care facilities; people making face masks for health care workers; signs in windows, little libraries popping up, little libraries being turned into mini food pantries, people offering to help their neighbors by running errands while they are homebound, sharing comfort with those who are grieving the loss or illness of a loved one, and so very much more.
Aaron Olson of Kinship sent out a note a couple of weeks ago, saying Kinship mentors and volunteers were willing to lend a helping hand and those who needed help should call. He said most of the calls he received were from people offering to volunteer to help others.
Faith communities — facing shuttered church doors — have found ways for pastors and congregations to come together to pray and to offer hope to one another, demonstrating that a “church” is indeed its people — not a building alone.
We must not only strive to “be the good,” but to recognize that good in others — especially those who are on the front lines of all of this — our health care workers, law enforcement officers and first responders. They have courageously put aside their own fears to ensure the rest of us are safe and taken care of.
So too, we should recognize men and women who are educators, bus drivers, mail carriers, employees at our grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores and all others deemed “essential workers” who put themselves out there to serve us.
We’d like to hear about the acts of kindness our readers have witnessed or have been shown — acts of courage and love that bring lightness into a dark time in our lives. Those are the stories we’d love to share and that we believe people need to read and hear about.
Send those story ideas to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com.
Just as Gov. Walz asked us to listen to our better angels, let’s also
BELIEVE
THERE IS
GOOD IN THE
WORLD
and share it with each other. While keeping a proper 6-foot social distance, of course.
— Terry Lehrke is the managing editor of the Morrison County Record, a paper owned by APG/ECM of Central Minnesota. She can be reached at terry.lehrke@apgecm.com.
