Nearly every year since the Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock a day has been set aside to offer thanks to God for his providence. Our first President, George Washington issued the first proclamation for a national Thanksgiving Day in his first year and first term of office, to be observed on the 26th of November, 1789. It is important to remember that half of the Pilgrims died within the first year after the Mayflower arrived on our shores. Despite all of the hardships they still gave thanks to God.
President Abraham Lincoln made this Thanksgiving Day Proclamation in 1863, when America was in the midst of a civil war, “It has seemed to me fit and proper that the gifts of God should be solemnly, reverently, and gratefully acknowledged with one heart and one voice by the whole American people.” In the words of St. Paul, we are to “rejoice always; pray constantly; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-19)
This November we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused countless disruptions to our daily lives. Sadly it has claimed the lives of some and resulted in illness for others, but it has also infected our economy and our politics. No one living today is going to forget the mask mandates and social distancing, the effects on our economy, the effects of distant learning for our students, the depression and anxiety for those who have had to quarantine. And this month we also have had one of the most contentious presidential elections that this country has ever faced. The disunity within our nation is probably as great as or greater than it was during the Civil War era.
How is it possible to give thanks to God in all circumstances? What allowed the Pilgrims like Edward Winslow, who lost his wife, to still give thanks to God? And what enabled President Lincoln to turn our nation toward God with gratitude in the midst of a civil war? They understood that even in seemly dark circumstances God is present, the Light of Jesus Christ is not diminished. When “the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Christ” has been revealed to us, we see things differently. We are given a different perspective, trusting that God is in control, confident in his presence and his providence.
Robert Barron puts it this way, “Christianity is, above all, a way of seeing. Everything else in Christian life flows from and circles around the transformation of vision.” John Newton addresses this is his renowned hymn “Amazing Grace” when he states, “I once… was blind, but now I see.” Through the grace of God he overcame his spiritual blindness. As John Baillie writes, “A true Christian is one who never for a moment forgets what God has done for him or her in Christ, and whose whole comportment and whole activity have their root in the sentiment of gratitude.”
No matter the final outcome of the election, or however long this virus lasts, we can still experience and have the vision of God’s presence and his revealed love for us. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving we have an opportunity to open our eyes to see how God has blessed us and our nation and then to honor God by offering our gratitude.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.