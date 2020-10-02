Jacqueline Michelle Barthel, 57, Bowlus, was convicted in Morrison County District Court Sept. 23, for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
The charge stems from an Oct. 1, 2018 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Social Services were informed Barthel was financially exploiting a vulnerable adult with serious health and memory problems.
Barthel was the individual’s power of attorney and took care of his finances.
Upon investigating, officials learned not all of the victim’s funds were being used for his benefit.
Bank records showed that Barthel was an additional account holder on the victim’s accounts and that there were checks written out for her personal use. Barthel said she and the victim were the only two people with access to the accounts, the criminal complaint said.
She said some of the money taken out of the accounts was not for the victim’s benefit and that she had written out checks to herself and another individual for personal use.
It was determined that more than $14,000 of the victim’s money was taken out of his account and not used for his benefit from December 2015 to October 2018.
Barthel was ordered to pay restitution and was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.
