Katrina Dawn Barrett, 28, Little Falls faces a felony for fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Sept. 12 incident, when a hotel staff reported that Barrett was occupying a room and refused to leave although it was past check out time.
An officer knocked on Barrett’s hotel door and allegedly found her standing by the bed panicking.
The officer reportedly saw various drug paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive as .5 grams of methamphetamine.
Later, jail staff allegedly located an additional .34 grams of methamphetamine in Barrett’s purse.
If convicted, Barrett could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.