For the Aug. 11 state primary election, Morrison County and local election officials are taking steps to ensure voter and election judge safety in all polling places.
Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer Chelsey Robinson said election officials at the state, county and local levels have been working together to provide a safe environment for both voters and election judges.
While holding an election in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic voters will see some differences when they go to the polls, including:
• All polling places will have hand sanitizer stations. Voters are encouraged to sanitize when they come into the polling place as well as when they are finished voting;
• In accordance with Executive Order 20-81, masks will be required to be worn in the polling place by both voters and election judges. Voters who arrive at the polling place without a mask will be offered one free of charge at the door, or offered an opportunity to do a curbside voting process if they wish;
• Voters will also note additional protective protocols in the polling places including additional cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces done throughout the day;
• As voters enter the polling place, they will be provided a pen they will use during their time in the polling place. Voters will use that pen at each of the required station to sign the roster and mark their ballot, then drop their pen in the provided box after completing their voting. The pens will then be sanitized before being used again; and
• Voters are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the polling place and election judges will provide additional guidance as needed.
“Safety has been the top priority kept in mind when developing protocols and procedures this year and voters who choose to vote at their polling place will have a safe environment to do so,” Robinson said. “We ask for voters’ patience with the process and recognize it may take a little more time to vote this year as the sanitizing procedures will need to be done in between voters.
Voters may also want to double check their polling location before heading out to vote as some polling locations have changed for this year due to COVID-19 related concerns. Voters can visit www.pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ to find their polling place location. In most cases, polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voters who voted by absentee ballot or who reside in a mail ballot precinct are asked to mail their ballot in a timely fashion to allow for post office processing and delivery.
The County Government Center Courthouse, 213 SE First Ave., Little Falls also serves as the polling place for voters from mail ballot precincts who need to register and vote on election day. The County Government Center Courthouse polling hours will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. as well.
Eligible voters who need to register will need to provide proof of residence in their precinct to be eligible to register and vote. More information can be found on proof of residence at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-vot ing/register-to-vote/register -on-election- day.
For more information, visit the elections page of the Morrison County website at www.co.morrison.mn.us/ under Government, Elections and Voting or call the auditor-treasurer office at (320) 632-0137.
