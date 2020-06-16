A Burtrum man was killed Sunday, June 14, when he lost control of his ATV.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 1:05 a.m., of an ATV accident on Barrel Road, approximately one mile south of Upsala, MN.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Todd Walker, 63, was traveling north along Barrel Road in a Polaris Razor ATV. Walker lost control of the ATV, hit a power pole and was thrown from the machine. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
