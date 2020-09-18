Logan Scott Atkinson, 25, Little Falls was charged with receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Sept. 12 incident, when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, with the suspect identified as Atkinson. Officers allegedly located Atkinson standing outside of the vehicle at a residence later that day.
Atkinson was arrested and officers allegedly located identification and member cards on Atkinson’s person but in the name of other people, as well as a checkbook in the car not in his name. Atkinson reportedly admitted to driving the vehicle but stated he did not know it was stolen.
If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
