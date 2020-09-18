To the Editor:
I accidentally left my custom-made black walking cane in a shopping cart at Coborn’s in Little Falls on Sept. 3. It has a molded palm on the base that fits my hand.
I turned back to the store. Gone. I attempted to find it in the lot or lost and found. Gone.
I am handicapped and need it to walk. Please make my day and return it to Coborn’s. — Raelene Wilmes, Little Falls
