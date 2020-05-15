In fifth grade in 1957-58, I went to school in the basement of a bank. Country schools had been closed the year before. With the surge of students from both farm families and the Baby Boom generation, two sections of fifth graders and two sections of sixth graders were educated at remote sites. Mine was the bank basement.
In comparisons with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been written about the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, which killed an estimated 20 million people worldwide, including 675,000 Americans. Less has been written about the Asian flu epidemic of 1957-58, but I unfortunately remember it firsthand.
My classroom included a telephone so the teacher could communicate with the main office. One day the phone rang. After hanging up, the teacher reported that there would be no school the next day because so many children were out sick with the Asian flu. Of about 30 students under the bank, only seven or eight of us were there that day.
I was excited because to me it was like a snow day. Alas, the next day I came down with the Asian flu. It was probably the sickest week of my life. I was not hospitalized. I ran a fever, and I also recall aching all over.
However, as near as I can tell, only my classroom was shut down. I have contacted school mates from that era (but none who were in my bank basement class) and no one else remembers the entire school closing because of the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1.1 million people died worldwide, including 116,000 Americans, but I have yet to verify the severity in Minnesota alone. By comparison, so far COVID-19 has infected 4 million worldwide, including 1.4 million Americans, and killed about 300,000 people worldwide and 80,000 Americans. In Minnesota, as of Wednesday, 12,917 had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 638 had died.
A big difference is the population. In 1957, the world’s population was 2.8 billion, the U.S. population was 178 million and Minnesota’s population was 3.3 million. Today, the world population is 7.8 billion, the U.S. population is 331 million and Minnesota’s population is 5.6 million. COVID-19 has many more opportunities to spread than did the Asian flu 63 years ago. COVID-19 may eventually infect more people than the Asian flu, but to reach the same percentage of the population, it would have to infect 31 million people and kill 835,000 worldwide, of which 2.6 million Americans would be infected and 149,000 would die.
It’s amazing that in 1957-58, the flu epidemic was not front-page news. It was just something to be endured. Until the 1950s, children suffered several such diseases, including chicken pox, measles, mumps and the dreaded polio. I had two teammates on my high school basketball team who had contracted polio earlier in their lives, but many polio victims, like President Franklin Roosevelt, suffered lifelong paralysis and even death.
Today, the world is in full panic mode over COVID-19, even though, except for the aged and those with underlying health conditions, the chances of survival are excellent. A couple of weeks ago, the Department of Health admitted that 99.23% of the Minnesotans who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. With the state’s death toll nearing 700, that means that five of the victims were otherwise healthy people. I don’t mean to be dismissive of those 700 we’ve lost, but the reality is that our highway death toll is 10 times the COVID-19 rate for healthy individuals — and nobody thinks about shutting down the economy to stop the carnage on our roads.
Many minds are working on discovering a vaccine for COVID-19. It took only a few months to manufacture one for the Asian flu 63 years ago. However, the Asian flu was a mutation of existing flu strains. The novel coronavirus is something altogether new. It will be many more months before a vaccine is available to the public.
The key question is: Is a week or two in quarantine for otherwise healthy individuals worth wrecking our economy for months?
Five state governors (in Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) mostly skipped the shutdown orders in the other 45 states. How are those states doing so far? Three of them have more cases per thousand than a majority of the states, and two don’t, but Minnesota ranked 21st most as of Monday.
However, in deaths per thousand, Minnesota ranked 18th highest, while Iowa was 25th, Nebraska 37th, North Dakota 38th, South Dakota 41st and Arkansas 43rd.
In deaths per positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Minnesota ranked 13th most, while Arkansas ranked 42nd, North Dakota 44th, Iowa 45th, Nebraska 47th and South Dakota 50th. That means that residents were less likely to die from COVID-19 in the non-shutdown states than in Minnesota; those states’ health care facilities were not overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
In Minnesota, so far, we have had deaths in 31 counties. Seven counties (Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Clay, Dakota, Washington and Winona) have suffered 90% of them. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz keeps dragging his feet on reopening the state, keeping restaurants, bars and hair salons closed until June 1. He needs to free the other 80 counties now, not in a few weeks.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
