Pierz schools lunch menu
Monday, October 25 — Corn dog, ketchup, Sun chips, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, October 26 — Chicken quesadilla, sour cream and salsa, corn, frozen strawberry cup, milk.
Wednesday, October 27 — Mini pancakes, sausage link, tri-tater, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.
Thursday, October 28 — Italian dunkers, lettuce salad with dressing, green beans, kiwi, milk.
Friday, October 29 — Hot dog on bun, ketchup and mustard, fries, crisp carrots and dips, applesauce, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Holy Trinity lunch menu
Monday, October 25 — Hot dog on bun, roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit.
Tuesday, October 26 — Taco soup, tortilla chips, cheese, fresh veggies, fruit.
Wednesday, October 27 — Spaghetti sauce on pasta, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit.
Thursday, October 28 — Chili, grilled cheese, green beans, fruit.
Friday, October 29 — Pancakes, boiled egg, tater tots, orange juice, fruit.
• Each meal is served with fat-free or 1% milk or chocolate milk, water is also available.
Royalton schools lunch menu
ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, October 25 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuit, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, October 26 — Taco in a bag or homemade chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 27 — Brats with bu or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 28 — Riblet on a hoagie bun or homemade sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 29 — Homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, October 25 — Diced chicken with gravy or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, October 26 — Taco in a bag or sandwich, Spanish rice, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 27 — Brats with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 28 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 29 — Pancake with syrup, sausage links or sandwich, batter bites, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Upsala schools lunch menu
Monday, October 25 — Build a burger, potato salad, California blend, fresh fruit, variety of veggies.
Tuesday, October 26 — Barbecue rib sandwich, tiny whole potatoes, fresh fruit, variety of veggies.
Wednesday, October 27 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, garlic breadstick, carrot coins, fresh fruit, variety of veggies.
Thursday, October 28 — Italian dunkers with sauce, seasoned peas, assorted snack crackers, assorted fruits and veggies.
Friday, October 29— Chicken nuggets, baked beans, bread slice, fresh fruit, variety of veggies.
Swanville schools lunch menu
Monday, Oct. 25 — Chicken noodle soup, crackers and carrots, breadstick, applesauce, oranges.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 — Spaghetti, noodles, garlic toast, apples, oranges.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 — Taco in a bag with fixings, raw carrots, apples, oranges.
Thursday, Oct. 28 — Pizza, corn, apples, oranges.
Friday, Oct. 29 — Sub sandwich with fixings, raw veggies and chips, apples, oranges.
