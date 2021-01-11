The Minnesota Legislature and Governor have passed legislation authorizing funding to Minnesota counties to distribute relief grants to local businesses and nonprofits impacted by an executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morrison County will receive $658,535.37 to administer the Morrison County Relief Grant Program in accordance with this legislation.
The program will run from Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 through Feb. 5, 2021 with awards issued no later than March 12, 2021. A complete application and IRS Form W9 must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, and additional information must be provided if requested.
Refer to the Morrison County Relief Grant Funding Program area on the Morrison County Government home page, www.co.morrison.mn.us for more information. The Overview and Eligibility document further explains the requirements and defines what businesses and nonprofits are both eligible and ineligible for this program.
Applicants must certify a financial hardship of at least 20% in 2020 as compared to 2019 as a result of a Minnesota Governor Executive order or due to adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous grant awards are required to be disclosed but do not disqualify an organization from applying.
Eligible applicants include businesses with and without employees in addition to nonprofits that earn revenue similar to a business. Self-employed persons must certify that the business is their primary source of income and all entities must meet identified eligibility requirements. See documentation for additional information.
“The State Legislature voted to provide additional assistance to businesses and nonprofits in Minnesota and has asked County government to assist,” said Deb Gruber, Morrison County administrator. “Morrison County is pleased to administer a program that gets those dollars into the hands of local businesses and nonprofits that are most in need as a result of the pandemic.”
Gruber will serve as the primary contact for the program.
Submit applications:
- Via email at: debg@co.morrison.mn.us;
- Via mail to: 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345;
For more information, contact Gruber,at (320) 632-0293;
Applications will be accepted Monday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Feb. 5.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners will determine approval of the applications with awards being issued no later than March 12.
Potential applicants can visit www.co.morrison.mn.us under Morrison County Relief Program for a full list of eligibility qualifications, eligible expenses and required documentation.
