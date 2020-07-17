Due to governmental restrictions pertaining to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is with regrets that the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is cancelling the 48th annual Little Falls Arts & Crafts and the 9th annual Market Place Fairs scheduled for September 12 & 13, 2020
The Chamber sponsors the Fairs for the community as an economic driver, bringing in untold dollars to not only Little Falls and Morrison County, but the greater Central Minnesota area.
This weekend attracts over 100,000 people to Little Falls, creating challenges for social distancing and other logistical issues with sanitation of common areas such as the food courts and restroom facilities. Chamber leadership made the difficult decision to sacrifice one year of the Fairs to ensure we have a safe and healthy community in the months to come.
Held the same weekend, Lone Eagle Auto Club has cancelled their Car Show & Swap Meet and the West Side Improvement Association will not be hosting the 18th annual West Little Falls Antiques & Collectibles Show.
Next year’s Fair weekend will be Saturday, Sept. 11 & Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.