The annual picnic for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 12 of Morrison County, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Lions Park building in Swanville.

The social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. and the meal will be served shortly thereafter. As in the past, the Swanville Lions Club has offered to provide the food and beverages for this picnic. Family members are also invited.

Anyone who knows of an individual who has been given a VA medical card, is asked to invite them to come enjoy an evening with others who have service-connected disabilities. They can find out about joining the DAV organization.

Those with questions, can contact Danny L. Noss, Commander, Morrison County DAV, Chapter 12 at (320) 232-9412.

Load comments