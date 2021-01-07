Royalton High School recently announced that Anna Meemken was selected as Student of the Month for September 2020. She is the daughter of Adam and Linda and has two younger brothers that attend Royalton, Adam, Jr. and David.
Meemken believes her family has played a large role in her life when it comes to many things.
“My family has taught me the importance of accepting others for who they are and not judging those who have not had the same opportunities in life and to love others, even if I do not agree with them. They have always encouraged me to pursue my interests and to look at things in a different perspective when things go wrong and were a huge part of choosing where I plan on continuing my education,” she said.
Outside of school, Meemken is involved in the Loyal Royals 4-H Club, where she has been president of the club for two years and vice president for two years. Meemken is also involved in with her church where she has taken part in the church community annual mission trip to Chicago.
“The whole point of a mission trip is to help others; it has given me perspective into the needs of others not only in our own communities but across the nation,” Meemken said. “It has also helped me gain connections to those in the area, in which I still communicate with today.”
At Royalton High School, Meemken is involved in many activities. She is active in volleyball, BPA, Student Council, Minnesota Honors Society and Y.E.S. Club.
She believes being a member of the volleyball team has given her valuable insight into teamwork and leadership. Through BPA she had the opportunity to travel to California for a national competition, which she said sparked her interest in the world of business and opened her eyes to greater opportunities.
By being a member of Student Council, Minnesota Honors Society and Y.E.S Club, Meemken believes she has improved her multitasking skills and has learned to recognize community needs and ways to serve others. For example, she has participated in habitat restoration, water quality testing, and is currently working on designing energy efficient electrical bikes.
When it comes to her classes, Meemken said her favorite class was probably college algebra.
Royalton High School mathematics teacher Jeff Schoenrock said Meemken is not just a great student but she is also willing to help her fellow students.
“Anna has always done a great job in any of the math classes I have had her in. She is currently taking college credit precalculus and is excelling,” Schoenrock said. “Anna has always been a pleasure to have in class and she works well with others. Many times, other students will go to Anna for clarification on how to do homework assignments”
Next year, Meemken will be attending Winona State University where her plan is to major in finance and minor in business management and in 10 years, hopes to be settled into her career choice and possibly be focusing on a family.
Meemken’s advice to high school freshmen is: “Challenge yourselves to see things from others perspectives and if you plan on attending college after high school take advantage of the college classes offered by the school. I also encourage you to get involved in your community to open your eyes to new experiences.”
