Andrew Notermann

Swanville Public School announced that the May Junior High Student of the Month for May is freshman Andrew Notermann. He is the son of Anthony Notermann II and Michelle Notermann.

Notermann participates in basketball and track. His favorite thing about school is art and special events, like Homecoming Olympics.

Outside of school he is member of St. John’s Catholic Church and helps there when he can.

Social studies instructor Tom Bzdok said, “Andrew is a well-mannered, mature, and respectful young man who is always extremely polite and is a pleasure to be around. He is able to remove himself from negative distractions and quietly go about his business in a positive manner. He always seems to be in a cheerful mood and never fails to greet you in a friendly way. Andrew’s positive personality is passed on to those around him putting everyone in a better mood.”

Notermann enjoys drawing, painting and playing video games. He has a strong interest in graphic design and believes he would like to go to school for that and make it a career.

His advice to other students is “work hard and be nice.”

