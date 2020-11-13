To the Editor:
What political entities and groups do we see here in our democratic republic of the U.S. that are pushing for a Godless, borderless and lawless nation; even to eliminating police forces?
Peter Beinart, Opinion Writer for the New York Times on Oct. 6, 2020 wrote, “America may need International Intervention,” showing he, and likely many others, have no problem with subjecting a sovereign nation to an International Governmental Agency.
There has been a conspiracy in world events ever since Satan deceived Eve. Satan has attempted many times to stop the sequence of God’s plan for mankind. Satan’s last desperate plan in this age is to bring about a one world authoritarian government without borders. The leader will have the ability to do miraculous things which will bring most people to his side. However this will result in a terrible destruction of mankind; so bad that the Savior said if he did not return there would not remain a single person alive on earth. For the elect’s sake he will return (Matthew 24:22).
When and if an International Authority happens here in America, we will know we are very close to the time of intervention by the real Savior of mankind. — James Steinle, Swanville
