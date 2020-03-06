Amber Wunderlich and Zach Traut were recently named Students of the Month for February at Pierz Healy High School. The senior classmates are being recognized for consistently maintaining high academic standards, exhibiting leadership among their peers and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities. Friends also consider them smart and fun.
“My greatest accomplishment was moving up a grade in elementary school,” Wunderlich said. “After graduating I plan on going to North Dakota State University and want to major in something in the medical field, but I’m not sure what yet.”
At Healy High, Wunderlich participated in dance, Where Everybody Belongs (WEB), Spanish Club and choir. Dance was a favorite and as captain of the team made it to state her senior year. The Pierz Pizzazz high kick team advanced to state last month in Class A competition at the Target Center where they finished in seventh place overall in the school record finale.
“I enjoyed bonding with my teammates and making a lot of memories and friendships,” she said after the event.
Wunderlich’s parents are Cheryl Ramerth, Brian Wunderlich and Stepdad Tim Ramerth. The blended family includes five siblings. Growing up, her sister Lyndsey became her role model.
“I look up to her because she has always been a hard worker and did well in school,” she said.
Marcus Artner, Healy High math teacher, characterizes Wunderlich as an outstanding student and very deserving of Student of the Month honors.
“She works hard and does all of the things necessary to have success in the classroom. What sets Amber apart is her attitude. She is always positive and smiling, which has a positive impact on the people around her,” Artner said.
With mixed emotions, Wunderlich is looking forward to graduation in May.
“I will miss seeing my friends and my favorite teachers every day. I am also going to miss all the memories made at school,” she said.
Traut knows well the thrill of taking home a championship trophy as captain of the Pierz Pioneers football team.
“Winning state with teammates my senior year is my most memorable experience,” said the three-sport athlete who holds all-district and all-section titles in football. Basketball and track are his other passions.
While Traut thrives on the competitiveness of the sports world, he treasures the beauty and serenity of nature in a personal sense.
“I enjoy hunting because I love being outside and I love the peacefulness of getting away from the noise and being by myself,” Traut said. He’s also fascinated by the game of golf and would someday like to meet his favorite player, Ricky Fowler.
Danny Saehr, Healy High head football coach, has known Traut since seventh grade and is confident the team captain can look forward to a very bright future.
“Zach is motivated to be successful and he pushes others around him to be successful as well,” Saehr said. “He did a very good job of leading by example and he held others around him accountable. He is a mature, respectful and very coachable kid.”
Further describing Traut as always willing to do what’s asked of him and more, Saehr said, “There is little doubt in my mind that Zach will be very successful in whatever path he chooses to take because of all the positive qualities he possesses. I’m proud of him for all the hard work he’s put in throughout high school.”
Traut takes great satisfaction in the fact that he has excelled both in the athletic arena and the classroom. Among his greatest accomplishments has been maintaining a spot on the “A” and “B” honor rolls every semester during his high school career.
The son of Donald and Maria Traut credits his father with laying a sturdy foundation on which to build a successful future. “My dad has been my role model because he has shown me how to be responsible and how to be a man,” confided the younger Traut. Two brothers and a sister complete the family.
As graduation approaches, Traut is finalizing plans for attending St. John’s University pursuing a degree in teaching or possibly finance.
As February Students of the Month at Healy High School, Amber Wunderlich and Zach Traut become eligible for $1,500 college scholarships awarded in May by Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz, program sponsors.
