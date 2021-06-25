For many years, I prided myself on being someone who was always on time. I would often arrive 15-20 minutes early just to make sure I wasn’t late.
Well, once I got married and started raising a family, being on time became more of a challenge. There was always one more thing to do before we left or one more toy to grab. Parents you know the drill.
As I have looked over my life I have seen God’s faithfulness time after time. There is something about God showing up just at the right time when I need it most that refreshes and energizes my faith.
We experienced that on our youth mission trip to Phoenix a couple of weeks ago. Our team, made up of 23 people from four different churches across Minnesota, had a wonderful week of ministry and enjoying the hot Arizona sun.
One of the things we do on our trips is write prayer letters a few months before our trip and write down things we believe and hope God will do on our trip. So this was our time to open those letters we wrote three months earlier. While students and leaders were sharing what God did, there was a gentleman hanging around our group. At one point he just came down and sat among us.
I kept listening to the stories of God’s faithfulness from our kids when he stood up to leave. In that moment I felt like I was supposed to talk with him. So, I asked him his name and what was going on in his life. He began to break down and share his story and he looked at us and said, “I don’t know why I’m here. I just ended up in this park.”
We all smiled as we knew that God had set up a divine appointment for this man at this moment in time. We had the chance to pray with him and he made the decision to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior. It was an exhilarating, faith building experience for our team that’s for sure!
Romans 5:6-8 says, “When we were utterly helpless, Christ came at just the right time and died for us sinners. Now, most people would not be willing to do die for an upright person, though someone might perhaps be willing to die for a person who is especially good. But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.”
That moment that brought a man from Missouri to pray with a team from Minnesota in a park in Phoenix once again showed God is always on time. He cares enough about each and every one of us to orchestrate a divine meeting that changes eternity.
I don’t know what you may be going through today, but remember God is always on time. He has your back, trust him today.
