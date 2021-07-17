The second “Markets and Music on the Mississippi” in Little Falls is set for Thursday, July 22.
From 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. the markets will be open at LeBourget Park, featuring shopping and retail, vehicle displays, children’s activities, farmers markets, food trucks and more.
Music, featuring Brothers Tone and the Big Groove, begins at 6 p.m. and will continue through 9 p.m.
All are welcome. For more information, visit www.littlefallsmn.com or call (320) 616-4959.
