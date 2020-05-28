Swanville Public School announced that the April Senior High Student of the Month is junior Alex Bellefeuille. He is the son of Kris and Molly Bellefeuille.
Bellefeuille was involved in many school activities including football and baseball since seventh grade, lettering in football. He also participated in basketball from seventh grade through his sophomore year.
Bellefeuille has served on Student Council since his freshman year. He is also an integral part of the Swanville robotics team that has been up and running for the last two years, where he lettered both years.
Bellefeuille stays busy outside of school by participating in Boy Scouts since he was in first grade. His achievements include being on the A Honor Roll multiple quarters, being selected All-State Academic for football and the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NRMC) All-Academic Team and was nominated for the ExCEL Award. He also earned second place in the Stearns Electric National Rural Electric Youth Tour.
Science instructor and robotics coach Jason Lee said, “Alex is a very reliable student and young man. He successfully completes tasks assigned to him without hesitation. Whether it’s a difficult chemistry project or attempting to design a better robot for the Robotics Team, Alex puts forth his best effort towards the success of himself and those around him. I am glad to be both his teacher and coach, and I look forward to Alex’s future successes.”
Math instructor Liza Hasse said, “Alex has developed into a remarkable young man. He is a quiet leader who leads by example. Alex strives to do what is right and stands strongly by his beliefs. He works very hard in class to learn the concept and learn from any mistakes made. He works independently only asking for help when he has thought the problem through. Alex has developed a strong work ethic that will help guide him to success. I have enjoyed working with Alex and look forward to see what the future holds for this talented young man.”
Bellefeuille has many hobbies including playing football, baseball and video games. He also enjoys building model airplanes, sketching and reading.
Unsure of where he plans to attend college, Bellefeuille knows it will be a college that has an outstanding civil engineering program. He is also considering joining the military.
