Swanville Public School announced the September Senior High student of the month is senior Alex Bellefeuille. He is the son of Kris and Molly Bellefeuille.
Bellefeuille is a well-rounded athlete, participating in football since ninth grade, basketball as a freshman and sophomore and baseball since ninth grade. He is also on Student Council, serving since his freshman year.
Bellefeuille is involved in Boy Scouts, and is currently working on his Eagle Scout. His achievements include being on the A Honor Roll since ninth grade and being named to the All Academic State for football. Bellefeuille said his favorite thing about school is preparing for college and participating in sports.
Science Instructor and Robotics Coach, Jason Lee said, “Alex is a very dedicated and hardworking student. He completes tasks on time with high accuracy. In engineering class, Alex is currently building a balsa wood bridge, and he has given a significant amount of effort and time to make sure it will be one of the best designs. Alex is constantly setting a good example for his fellow students, and I enjoy having him in class.”
Mathematics teacher. Liza Hasse, said, “I have enjoyed working with Alex over the past several years. Alex is a hardworking student who puts forth his greatest effort. He completes all of his work to the best of his ability and in a timely manner. Alex is very respectful towards everyone that he works with. Alex will be successful in life because he has developed a strong work ethic and strives to always do what is right, not just for him but for those around him as well.”
Bellefeuille advises other students to: “Work hard and whatever you do, don’t procrastinate.”
He enjoys video games, sports, reading, playing cards and sketching. He plans to attend Michigan Tech to attain a degree in civil engineering.
