The day after St. Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 15, Valeria Gonzalez and Eber Albino traveled to Minneapolis excited to participate in their United States citizenship ceremony.
The two met in their hometown of Maravatio, Michoacan, Mexico when they were little. Eber moved to the United States with a work VISA 15 years ago to work in the dairy industry. Since then, he has been employed in the same field where he has reached the role of manager in different companies. He has demonstrated responsibility and honesty and his managers and co-workers have recognized the value of his contribution to this country.
After years of knowing each other, Valeria and Eber decided to get married in Mexico. Following the wedding, they came to the United States, but Valeria returned to Mexico to continue practicing her career as a lawyer and an agricultural engineer. After two years, she came back to live permanently with her husband in Long Prairie.
For Valeria, the process of adapting to the new country was more difficult since her entire family lives in Mexico and they are very close. Additionally, she used to participate as a singer of regional Mexican music with her father, Mr. Joaquin Gonzalez, and her two brothers. Her mom has always been a very important pillar for all of them.
Soon Valeria started to learn English and, with commitment and dedication, she learned the language. She found that new opportunities were presented to her and she met new friends. With hard work and perseverance she has managed to stand out and develop as a professional, helping the community in the educational field as well as participating in some community events.
Eber and Valeria are parents of three little ones who are very proud of their parents; Jaylah who is 8 years old and the 6-year-old twins, Emir and Liam.
For Eber and Valeria, becoming American citizens is an achievement that has cost them work and sacrifices but they know that they will have more opportunities and rights in this country along with new responsibilities.
At the citizenship ceremony and celebration, Valeria and Eber thanked everyone who supported them to achieve this dream with these words that Valeria wrote from her heart:
“Today I became a U.S. citizen. I am very grateful for the support I received from my husband, my family, my director Bryan Tollefsen, and friends. I am so proud to be a citizen of the land of democracy, of great dreams and opportunities for those of us who come with good intentions without ever forgetting the land where I was born, my beautiful country,” she wrote. “My Mexico. I feel like that’s what makes us all amazing; the diversity of people and their cultures. I’m very happy, hopeful, proud, and grateful. Thank you God.”
