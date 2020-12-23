Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) has announced that Aidan Hagen has been named as the November Boy of the Month. He is the son of Chris and Jennifer Hagen.
Hagen’s academic success is evidenced by his unblemished GPA, continual presence on the A honor roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society. He enjoys his time on the Knowledge Bowl and Robotics teams.
Participation in co-curricular activities is also important to Hagen. He has been involved in band since his freshman year. A member of the jazz band and the brass quintet, Hagen was chosen as an All-State Band Alternate. Athletically, Hagen has run cross-country and participated in Nordic skiing for the Flyers all throughout high school. Competing in trap shooting was an activity that Hagen enjoyed during his freshman and sophomore years.
“I have known Aidan as a student in my College Chemistry class and as an advisee for the past four years,” said Ann Graeve, LFCHS science teacher and Hagen’s adviser. “Aidan strives to be his best. He doesn’t need to be the best in the sense that he wants to be better than others, but rather he wants to reach his full potential. He finds fulfillment and joy in doing the hard work it takes to do well in challenging classes, grueling sports like cross-country and Nordic skiing and activities like band that take consistent effort.”
Graeve said she has never seen Hagen riled.
“He exudes calm, a positive attitude and a quiet self confidence. He has a subtle smile on his face almost all of the time. These are traits I admire in Aidan. Certainly Aidan’s pride in his work and commitment to challenging himself to reach his potential makes him a role model and a deserving recipient of the November Boy of the Month.,” Graeve said.
“Few students can match his sharp intellect and commitment to excellence,” said Tom Stockard, social studies teacher at LFCHS, of Hagen.
“Having the unique opportunity to teach Aidan in multiple courses has offered me an opportunity to witness his academic aptitude and his desire to master course curriculum. Aidan is often a curve setter who has an insatiable desire to conquer any content you can throw in his direction. He is kind, respectful and has a quiet sense of humor accompanied with a subtle smile,” Stockard said.
“Aidan is also a devoted teammate and involved in numerous co-curricular events at LFCHS. His passion for excellence in the classroom spills over to his dedication to cross-country and Nordic skiing,” Stockard said. “He is the quintessential student athlete and a role model for all of his peers. Aidan is quite deserving of this award and I congratulate him for this honor.”
Volunteer activities for Hagen include altar serving at his church, parking cars at the craft fair and serving and bussing tables at the annual Evening for Education fundraiser.
Hagen enjoys playing video games and reading, when he is not focused on school and co-curriculars.
Future plans for Hagen include pursuing a computer science degree at Michigan Tech.
