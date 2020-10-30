To the Editor:
This coming Nov. 7, it will be four years that our son, Terry Brisk, was murdered. This has been very stressful for our family.
What hurts the most, is that his life was taken and the murderer is still free.
If anyone has any information could help solve this case, please contact the Morrison County Sheriff. — The Virgil Brisk family
