Law enforcement continues plea for public’s help
The murder of Terry Brisk continues to be investigated by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, although Sheriff Shawn Larsen released no new details.
Brisk was murdered Nov. 7, 2016, while he was out hunting in a wooded area owned by his parents in Belle Prairie Township, on the corner of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, east of Little Falls. He was 41 years old.
Near the first anniversary of his death, the Sheriff’s Office announced Brisk had been shot with his own gun, a Model 30-30 Winchester lever action rifle. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was in close proximity to Brisk when they murdered him.
“We believe that Terry and the suspect would have interacted prior to the homicide taking place,” Sheriff Larsen said.
“In the last five years, advances in technology have opened some new doors that we continue to explore, which continues to keep this case active,” he said.
Larsen said his office is consulting with a retired Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agent that was assigned to the homicide unit for 22 years.
“This agent has experience with working with high-profile cases,” Larsen said. “We also meet regularly with investigators from our office, as well as active BCA staff.”
The Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help with any information that may be pertinent.
“Even if you aren’t sure if the information you have is important to share, call our agency or Crime Stoppers, as it might be the information that is needed to bring this case forward,” Larsen said.
A few tips have been provided to the Sheriff’s Office, but no new leads that were significant.
Despite that, Larsen said his office remains optimistic that the killer will be found.
“There is a lot of information that is currently being processed that takes time and is detail-oriented,” he said.
“We are hoping that someone from the public will come forward and assist us with some knowledge as to what they may have observed and/or heard, so we can find closure for the family of Terrence Brisk,” he said.
While there are people of interest, Larsen said law enforcement continues to work to find the person ultimately responsible for Brisk’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233. People can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online at www.crimestoppersmn.org or by calling the toll free number at 1 (800) 222-8477 from anywhere in Minnesota.
A “Submit a Tip APP” can be downloaded on any smart phone to send information, or a text message beginning with TIP 674 to CRIMES (274637) can be sent anonymously, as well.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward from Crime Stoppers.
Brisk left behind his wife, Pamela, and four children, as well as his parents, Virgil and Frances “Babe” Brisk, siblings, in-laws and friends.
